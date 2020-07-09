Hot Stocks
Finnish paints firm Tikkurila reports DIY boost in Q2 profits

July 9 (Reuters) - Shares in Finnish paints maker Tikkurila jumped 8.8% on Thursday after the company said its April-June operating profit rose 54% to 32.5 million euros ($36.8 million).

“During the second quarter, the positive development with revenue and profitability was supported by an exceptionally good performance in the consumer-driven DIY business in all Tikkurila’s core markets, especially towards the end of the quarter,” the company said. ($1 = 0.8829 euros) (Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; Editing by Jon Boyle)

