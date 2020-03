HELSINKI, March 17 (Reuters) - Finland’s gross domestic product will fall between 1% and 5% this year due to the coronavirus, economic research firm ETLA said on Tuesday.

“At the moment we estimate that negative scenario is more likely and in that case Finnish GDP would shrink this year 5 percent. The economy would shrink in the second quarter by close to a tenth, but would start to recover after that,” ETLA said. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki and Anne Kauranen; editing by John Stonestreet)