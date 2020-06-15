Finland withdraws emergency powers act as virus spread slows

HELSINKI, June 15 (Reuters) - Finland’s government is withdrawing the emergency powers act it adopted on March 18 to contain the spread of the coronavirus as the slowdown in its spread there means it is no longer needed, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said.

Marin said there were no longer legal grounds for the government to keep the emergency legislation giving it extraordinary powers.

“It doesn’t mean the threat of the virus spreading would be over,” she said. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Alison Williams)