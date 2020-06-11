Finland lifts travel restrictions from neighbours except Sweden

HELSINKI, June 11 (Reuters) - Finland’s government said on Thursday it will lift coronavirus-related restrictions on leisure travelling to and from neighbouring Baltic and Nordic countries, excluding Sweden.

“Unfortunately, the epidemic situation in Sweden does not enable giving up the restrictions yet,” Minister of Interior Maria Ohisalo told reporters.

Travel restrictions will be lifted from tourists to and from Norway, Denmark, Iceland as well as Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, where the epidemic has calmed down to a similar level with Finland, Ohisalo said. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Catherine Evans)