HELSINKI, March 17 (Reuters) - Finland’s state-owned train operator VR plans to gradually lay off all of its 6,000 staff for up to three months over 2020 as passenger numbers have dropped 60% due to the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Tuesday.

VR said it would maintain the most important long and short distance routes to ensure Finland’s internal connections. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen; editing by Jason Neely)