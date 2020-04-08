Finland adds 1 billion euros to crisis funding for companies

HELSINKI, April 8 (Reuters) - Finland’s government will add another 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) to this year’s budget of funding to help companies survive the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Wednesday.

The new funding comes on top of previously announced bailout measures amounting to 1.15 billion euros and 10 billion euros of company loans to be made via state financing and export credit company Finnvera.

The government has agreed an additional 4.1 billion euros of budget spending over several years and tax cuts that are set to weaken state finances by 1.4 billion this year, it said. ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Catherine Evans)