Finland to halve maximum interest on quickie loans to 10%

HELSINKI, April 3 (Reuters) - Finland’s government will temporarily cap interest rate on quickie loans at 10% from 20% earlier and also ban their direct marketing to consumers due to the coronavirus outbreak until the end of this year, Finland’s justice minister said on Friday.

The move on the loans, which target people on low incomes who may struggle to get funds from high street banks, is aimed at protecting citizens from excessive indebtedness amid the economic blow, Anna-Maja Henriksson added.

She said Finland would also introduce temporary legislation to allow companies to postpone their annual general meetings past usual deadlines, to give them more time to find alternative online solutions for their gatherings, while the government’s ban on public meetings of more than 10 people was in force. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Alison Williams)