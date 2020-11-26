Finland's COVID-19 situation worsening rapidly, says PM

HELSINKI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Finland’s coronavirus situation has worsened rapidly in recent days, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday.

Finland’s 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants stood at 75.8 on Wednesday, Europe’s second lowest level behind Iceland, European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control data showed, but the Finnish government warned the number of new cases was rising at a worrying pace. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Alison Williams)