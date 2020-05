HELSINKI, May 14 (Reuters) - Finland’s government will grant crisis support totalling nearly a billion euros to companies hit by the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak, Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintila said on Thursday.

Previously the Finnish government had backed loans to companies, but the new funding will be direct support to mitigate the sudden drop in companies’ revenue, Lintila said. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Alex Richardson)