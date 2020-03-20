REFILE-Finland unveils 15 bln euro economic support package

(Fixes spelling in lede)

March 20 (Reuters) - The Finnish government agreed on Friday on a wide financial assistance package ranging from loan guarantees to labour market support to boost the slowing economy, saying the measures total 15 billion euros ($16.2 billion).

The most significant amount is an additional 10 billion euros used to guarantee companies’ loans through Finnvera, state’s financing and export credit company.

Earlier this week the Bank of Finland said it expects Finnish economy to shrink between 1.5% and 4% this year. ($1 = 0.9287 euros) (Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Toby Chopra)