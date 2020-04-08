UPDATE 1-Coronavirus impact to raise Finland's net borrowing by 9.4 bln euros

(Adds detail)

HELSINKI, April 8 (Reuters) - Finland’s government expects extra expenses incurred by the coronavirus outbreak to raise its net borrowing requirement in 2020 to at least 12.7 billion euros from a previously estimated 3.28 billion.

The figures exclude additional needs that will be defined in May, Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s government said in a statement.

It estimated that national debt will rise to 119 billion euros, or 52% of its gross domestic product, by the end of 2020, up from 117.7 billion euros at the end of March.

The new estimates came as the government announced its additional budget needed for public expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected at least 2,487 people and killed 40 in the European Union member state.

The statement said the government agreed an additional 3.6 billion euros of spending this year and another 500 million over several years, while calculating its tax revenue will weaken by 4.7 billion this year.

The extra expenses include 600 million euros for Finland’s national Maintenance and Supply Security Centre which will spend the money on protective gear, equipment and drugs needed in healthcare to combat the virus, Marin said.

She said the government decided to channel a billion euros in additional funding towards helping companies survive the economic blow inflicted by the pandemic.

The new financing for companies comes on top of previously announced bailout measures amounting to 1.15 billion euros and 10 billion euros of company loans to be made via state financing and export credit company Finnvera.

By 2024, Finland expects its national debt to amount to 148 billion euros, equalling 58% of its GDP.

EU finance ministers failed in all-night talks to agree an economic support package for their coronavirus-hit economies but will reconvene on Thursday to iron out remaining issues.

Marin said it was too early to tell when Finland could start lifting some of the restrictions imposed on citizens to contain the spread of the virus.

“We cannot lift the restrictions yet,” Marin said, but added that curbs on internal travel to and from the Helsinki capital region, due to end on April 19, would be the first to be reviewed. ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Reporting by Anne Kauranen Editing by Mark Heinrich)