UPDATE 1-Finnair sells 80% of its reduced Aug-Sept Greece holiday offering

HELSINKI, June 4 (Reuters) - Finnair’s holiday business Aurinkomatkat has sold about 80% of its reduced offering of August-September Greece travel packages, a Finnair spokeswoman said on Thursday.

For the August-October period, Aurinkomatkat has reduced its Greek holiday packages to 30% of normal volumes and 25% across all destinations, she told Reuters.

Finnair Chief Executive Topi Manner told Reuters last month that the company was seeing “green shoots” of a coronavirus recovery, citing company survey findings that more than half of its customers were planning to travel again soon.

Greece decided last week to open to visitors from 29 countries, including Finland, from June 15, days before its peak tourism season begins.

The Mediterranean nation, which emerged from a decade-long debt crisis in late 2018, relies on tourism for about 20% of its economic output.