Finnair sticking with Asia-focused strategy despite crisis -CEO

HELSINKI, May 18 (Reuters) - Finnair will stick with its Asia-focused strategy despite the coronavirus crisis, CEO Topi Manner told Reuters on Monday.

Manner said the Finnish airline is in talks with Airbus to defer the delivery of four remaining Airbus A350 airliners of 19 which it has ordered from the planemaker.

Manner said the competitive landscape was changing in the Nordics but also creating growth opportunities and the airline aims to emerge from the crisis as the region’s strongest player. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen, Laurence Frost and Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely)