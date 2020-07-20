Finnair to resume China flights on July 23, starting with Shanghai route

July 20 (Reuters) - Finnish flag carrier Finnair said on Monday it would resume flying to mainland China on July 23 when it re-opens its Helsinki-Shanghai route, beginning with a weekly flight, after it received permission from the Chinese authorities.

Asian routes, linking China and Japan to Europe via Helsinki, are the centrepiece of Finnair’s strategy but flights to mainland China had been halted since early 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Alison Williams)