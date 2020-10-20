Finnair cuts 700 jobs, layoffs continue for thousands

HELSINKI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Finnair will cut around 700 jobs by March 2021 due to the impact of the corona pandemic, Finland’s national carrier said on Tuesday.

In September, the company had announced statutory cooperation negotiations to reduce up to 1,000 jobs but the final number came down by 300 during talks with employee representatives, it said.

Finnair continues temporary layoffs impacting most of its employees in Finland, it said. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen; editing by Jason Neely)