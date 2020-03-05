Finnair says coronavirus will have bigger impact on business than SARS

HELSINKI, March 5 (Reuters) - Finnair expects the coronavirus epidemic will have a bigger impact on its business than SARS did, its chief executive Topi Manner said on Thursday.

“We already know that the coronavirus will affect Finnair significantly and that its impact will be greater than that of SARS was,” Manner told a news conference in Helsinki.

On Wednesday, Finnair said it would open talks with unions next week about temporary staff layoffs and that it would cancel flights to mainland China, South Korea and Milan because of the coronavirus outbreak.