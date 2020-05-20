UPDATE 1-Finnair aims to cut costs by almost 80 mln euros

(Adds details, quotation)

May 20 (Reuters) - Finnair aims to lower its annual costs by almost 80 million euros ($87.5 million) from 2022 through cuts across its cost base and widespread temporary lay-offs, the Finnish flag carrier said on Wednesday.

Finnair, which plans to raise 500 million euros through a rights issue larger than its market value later this quarter, said the cuts would include costs related to real estate, aircraft leasing, pay structures, sales and distribution, as well as IT and administration.

The company said in March it planned to lay-off all of its staff for up to a month due to the crippling effect on air travel of the coronavirus pandemic. Finnish legislations allows companies to cut staff from their payroll and then re-hire them.

Finnair has said it expects to lose around 2 million euros a day this quarter as about 90% of its flights are grounded. It said earlier this week it would gradually increase flights from July.

The company expects air traffic to take 2-3 years to recover to 2019 levels.

“In the post-corona market, those who can adapt their costs to the changed market and the competitive situation are the ones who will succeed,” CEO Top Manner said in a statement.