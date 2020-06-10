UPDATE 1-Finnair launches rights issue to raise 500 mln euros

(Adds details, background)

June 10 (Reuters) - Finnair launched a rights issue on Wednesday to raise 500 million euros ($568 million), almost as much as its current market value, as part of its recapitalisation plan to recover from coronavirus lockdowns.

Finnair has said it was losing about 2 million euros a day in the April-June quarter as 90% of flights were grounded, warning it could take two to three years for air traffic to recover to 2019 levels.

Finland’s state carrier, which has issued two profit warnings this year, last month received state and bank guarantees for a 600 million euro loan and said it was implementing a funding plan that included drawing on available credit lines, sale and leasebacks of planes.

“To achieve the goals of the company despite the exceptional circumstances, Finnair considers it prudent to seek to strengthen its balance sheet,” the Finnish airline said.

Shareholders will receive one subscription right for each share, entitling them to subscribe for ten offer shares for 0.40 euros each, it said.

As a result of fully underwritten rights offering the total number of the shares would increase from 128.1 million to a maximum of 1.4 billion.

($1 = 0.8798 euros)