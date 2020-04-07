UPDATE 1-Finnair's March passenger numbers drop 56%

(Adds details, background)

April 7 (Reuters) - Finnair said on Tuesday its March passenger numbers fell 56.4% year on year to 498,600 people due to the impact of the coronavirus.

“All traffic figures were heavily impacted by the coronavirus, related route and frequency cancellations as well as travel restrictions,” Finnair said in a statement.

Passenger numbers fell 59.6% in Asian traffic, the most important part of Finnair’s strategy in recent years.

Finland, owner of a 56% stake in Finnair, has said it was ready to support the flag carrier which warned last month it would report a substantial comparable operating loss for 2020 as it was cutting about 90% of normal capacity from the start of April.

Finnair has dropped its scheduled dividend and its Chief Executive Topi Manner has said the new coronavirus was “by far the biggest crisis in the history of aviation.”