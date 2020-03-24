REFILE-Miner First Quantum cuts salary for senior staff, including CEO

(Corrects to drop extraneous character in first paragraph)

March 24 (Reuters) - Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd said on Tuesday it had implemented temporary salary reduction of 20% for certain senior staff including chief executive officer, as part of its immediate cost reduction efforts.

The company also said several members of its contractor workforce at the Cobre Panama operation had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)