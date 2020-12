FILE PHOTO: A vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is seen ahead of being administered at the Royal Victoria Hospital, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in Belfast, Northern Ireland December 8, 2020. Liam McBurney/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - New York State began on Monday administering COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers, marking a pivotal turn in the nation’s effort to curb the deadly virus.

Intensive Care Unit nurse Sandra Lindsay received the first shot at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, according to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.