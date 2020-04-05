Australia's Flight Centre to raise $420 mln to tide over hit from coronavirus

April 6 (Reuters) - Australia’s Flight Centre Travel Group on Monday said it was looking to raise about A$700 million ($419.86 million) and that its lenders had increased commitments by A$200 million, as the travel industry is battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The travel agency also confirmed that its cost control initiatives would reduce annualised operating expenses by roughly A$1.9 billion to about A$65 million per month by the end of July. ($1 = 1.6672 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)