Football-CFL eyes September return but no season a possibility

May 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian Football League (CFL) will try for a September kickoff but acknowledged on Wednesday there was a possibility of no season at all due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

If a season can be salvaged, the championship Grey Cup game will not be played in Regina, Saskatchewan as planned but will be awarded to the team with the superior record.

Regina, home of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, will host the 2022 Grey Cup, the CFL said in a statement.

Hamilton, Ontario will stage the 109th Grey Cup in 2021.

The league also said it was cancelling the Touchdown Atlantic game scheduled for June 25 in Halifax, another setback in CFL expansion plans.

“We are not announcing or promising a return this fall,” said CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie during a virtual town hall with season ticket holders. “A cancelled season is also possible. Again, it’s too soon to make a sure call at this point.”

Ambrosie has maintained that more than just a season is at stake if the league does not receive federal assistance. The entire league’s future could be in jeopardy.

The league has asked the federal government for up to $150 million in financial aid, including $30 million in immediate assistance. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto, Editing by Ed Osmond)