Jets players and coaches sent home after positive COVID-19 test

(Reuters) - The New York Jets sent their team and coaches home on Friday as a precaution after a player received a presumed positive COVID-19 test result, according to a report on the National Football League's website here on Friday.

The Jets, who are scheduled to host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, will work virtually for the rest of the day and the player will be re-tested, the report said.

According to the report, the team are confident protocols have been followed and the hope is that if the test is a confirmed positive it would be an isolated circumstance.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim told a Phoenix radio station the two teams have spoken and the Cardinals still plan to leave for New York on Friday.

“All plans are the same unless someone tells us to change,” Keim said. “As long as it follows all league protocols, I’m for playing the game on time.”

The NFL, which is entering the fifth week of its 2020 schedule, has already pushed back a pair of games originally set for Sunday after a number of positive COVID-19 tests among players and personnel on multiple teams.

As a result, the New England Patriots’ home game versus the Denver Broncos has been pushed back to Monday, while the Tennessee Titans game against the visiting Buffalo Bills is scheduled for Tuesday.