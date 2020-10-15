Falcons close facility after positive COVID-19 tests, reports

(Reuters) - The Atlanta Falcons shut down their practice facility on Thursday after four members of the team produced positive COVID-19 tests, ESPN reported.
The National Football League said it could not confirm the reports when contacted by Reuters.
The Falcons had implemented the NFL’s intensive COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday after placing rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Atlanta players will now undergo daily testing, have virtual meetings and wear mandatory protective personal equipment, including masks, during practice.
Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Christian Radnedge
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.