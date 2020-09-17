NFL: Two players among seven new positive COVID-19 tests

FILE PHOTO: Sep 13, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Fans practice social distancing during the second quarter of the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field. / Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Two players and five members of staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of testing, the National Football League (NFL) said on Wednesday.

The league said it had conducted 40,479 tests on players and staff from Sept. 6 through Saturday and that those who had returned positive results would go into self-isolation until they are reassessed.

“Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFL Players Association Treatment Protocol,” the NFL said in a statement.

“They are immediately isolated, not permitted to access club facilities or have direct contact with players and or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.”