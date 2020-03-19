Company News
March 19, 2020 / 1:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ford to draw down $15.4 bln from two credit lines

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it would draw down $15.4 billion from two of its existing credit lines and suspend dividend to preserve cash as it battles a hit to its business from the fast-spreading coronavirus.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker, which also withdrew its 2020 finnacial forecast, said the additional cash from the borrowings will be used to offset the temporary working capital impacts of the coronavirus-related production shut downs and to preserve.

Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru and Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below