London's Fortnum & Mason store to furlough 700 employees - Sky

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - Fortnum & Mason, the department store in London’s Piccadilly that supplies groceries to Queen Elizabeth, is furloughing 700 employees, representing 80% of its workforce, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sky News reported on Thursday.

All the company’s London outlets, which includes smaller branches at London’s St Pancras International station and Heathrow airport as well as its flagship store established in 1707, are closed due to the outbreak, but trading continues online.