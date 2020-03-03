RPT-Foxconn to resume normal production in China end of March

(Repeats to attach alerts, no change in text)

TAIPEI, March 3 (Reuters) - Apple supplier Foxconn said it would resume normal production in China by the end of March and that more than half its seasonal workforce in the country had restarted work following the coronavirus outbreak.

The flu-like virus, which originated in China late last year and can be transmitted from person to person, has spread to more than 60 countries. It has infected over 86,000 people and killed more than 3,000 people, the majority in China.

Businesses have been hit hard as governments slapped travel curbs to contain the outbreak, upending supply chains and eroding demand. The Lunar New Year break was also extended in China, meaning workers were slower to get back to work.

Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world No. 1 contract manufacturer, said late last month that it had started cautiously restarting production at its main plants in China but that the epidemic would take a toll on its revenue for the year. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)