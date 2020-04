April 17 (Reuters) - British real estate agent Foxtons on Friday proposed a share sale representing about 20% of its issued stock and said it had furloughed about 750 of its employees.

The company said net proceeds from the placing will be used to repay the revolving credit facility and to provide sufficient liquidity for it to battle the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)