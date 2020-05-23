Bouygues CEO says French 5G auction should be postponed due to COVID-19

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - France should postpone its planned auction of 5G frequencies to late 2020-early 2021 because of uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus crisis, the head of one of France’s top conglomerates said on Saturday.

“We need to push back the auction date simply because the economic world today is not the same as it was early March, when the terms of the auction were set,” Martin Bouygues, CEO of Bouygues Telecom’s parent company, said in an interview with French daily Le Figaro.