France to grant state-backed loan to AccorInvest, says minister

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - France will grant French hotel property group AccorInvest a 500 million euro state-guaranteed loan to cope with the impact of the coronavirus crisis, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

“We are indeed granting AccorInvest a state-backed loan of half a billion euros ... It is certain. We are finalising this loan today,” Le Maire told Radio Clasique.

