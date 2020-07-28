Company News
France to reconsider plans to build 4th terminal at Paris CDG airport

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - The French government will reconsider plans to build a fourth terminal at the Paris Charles de Gaulle airport because of the impact of the coronavirus crisis, Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Tuesday.

“The project to receive 40 million more passengers by 2030 is probably no longer justified as it was planned,” Djebbari said on Europe 1 radio.

He said French airports would still need investment for upgrades and would have to make sure that new types of planes, such as hydrogen-powered planes, can land. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Alex Richardson)

