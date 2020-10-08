French cities of Lyon and Lille to go on maximum COVID-19 alert level - minister

PARIS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The French cities of Lyon, Lille, Grenoble and Saint-Etienne will go on maximum coronavirus alert level from Saturday, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.

Paris and Marseille were put on maximum alert earlier, which led to the closure of bars in those cities.

Veran said the situation in Toulouse and Montpellier was also worrying and that those cities could also be moved to the maximum COVID-19 alert level from early next week.