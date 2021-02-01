AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive in France by next week -minister

PARIS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which was approved by the European Commission last week, will start arriving in France next week at the latest, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Monday.

“From the end of this week, latest early next week, AstraZeneca vaccine doses will start arriving in France ...we will be able to start vaccinating (with it),” Beaune said on France Inter radio. (Reporting by GV De Clercq; editing by Jason Neely)