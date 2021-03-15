Fireman in south of France suspend use of AstraZeneca COVID shot - media

PARIS, March 15 (Reuters) - Firemen in France’s southern Bouches-du-Rhone region have suspended the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for their staff after signs of negative side-effects, reported BFM TV and AFP, fuelling concerns related to the product.

France and Germany have decided to continue administering the shot while other European countries, including Ireland, Norway and the Netherlands, have suspending its use on safety grounds. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)