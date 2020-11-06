Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
French new car orders slumping by up to 90% since new lockdown -govt source

By Reuters Staff

PARIS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - French new car orders have fallen by 70 to 90 percent since the new national lockdown put in place a week ago by the government to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, a French finance ministry source told journalists.

Aid measures set up to help people buy new cars, especially more environment-friendly ones, will be extended for a further six months, to July 1st, the source added. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

