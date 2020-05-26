Renault to join PSA, Total in electric batteries venture - Macron

PARIS, May 26 (Reuters) - Carmaker Renault will join PSA and energy major Total in an all-French venture manufacturing batteries for electric and hybrid cars, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

Speaking after a visit to a Valeo car parts factory, Macron said he aimed to make France the top producer of clean vehicles in Europe and unveiled a financial support plan worth more than 8 billion euros for the industry. (Reporting by Michel Rose, Gilles Guillaume, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Writing by Matthieu Protard; editing by John Stonestreet)