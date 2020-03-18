Financials
March 18, 2020 / 8:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

France lets banks release capital buffer to keep up lending

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - France’s financial stability board has decided to let banks release extra capital they have been required to hold as a countercyclical buffer against risks, France’s finance minister said on Wednesday.

Bruno Le Maire told journalists on a conference call after chairing a meeting of the board that the buffer would be reduced to zero next month, freeing up 8 billion euros ($8.7 billion) in capital for French banks to help them boost lending.

The buffer had been due to rise next month to 0.5% of banks risk-weighted assets from 0.25% currently. ($1 = 0.9166 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below