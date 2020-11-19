Carrefour agrees to suspend "Black Friday" sales - spokeswoman

PARIS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest retailer Carrefour has agreed to suspend its “Black Friday” sales operation due to take place from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, a spokeswoman told Reuters on Thursday.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Wednesday called on supermarkets and online retailers to postpone “Black Friday” sales shopping days as shops selling non-essential goods remained closed during lockdown. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Jan Harvey)