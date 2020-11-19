Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

Retailers in France open to idea of delaying 'Black Friday' -ministry

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The French finance ministry said on Thursday that supermarkets and online retailers were open to the idea of postponing “Black Friday” sales set for Nov. 27-29 by one week due to a nationwide lockdown scheduled to last until Dec. 1.

A meeting with retailers is scheduled on Friday on whether to delay Black Friday sales, the ministry said in a statement.

A delay would allow shops selling non-essential goods to reopen after they were ordered to close during France’s second nationwide coronavirus lockdown. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Matthieu Protard)

