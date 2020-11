PARIS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The head of French supermarket company Leclerc said on Friday that Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire had wanted French bookstores to stay open during France’s current lockdown, even though the government has ordered bookstores to close.

“He wanted the bookstores to remain open,” Michel-Edouard Leclerc told BFM TV. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)