French Health Minister Olivier Veran arrives to attend the vaccination of health workers, at the vaccination centre of Hotel Dieu (Assistance Publique - Hopitaux de Paris) in Paris, France January 4, 2021, as part of the launch of the vaccination campaign for healthcare professionals over 50 and/or with co-morbidities. Martin Bureau/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - France has seen about a dozen cases of the more contagious variant of the coronavirus first identified in the United Kingdom, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday.

Veran also told RTL radio that the high level of coronavirus infections in France made easing current COVID-19 related restrictions unlikely.