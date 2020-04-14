Healthcare
April 14, 2020 / 7:32 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

French budget deficit to hit 9% of GDP this year - minister

PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - The French government’s budget deficit is set to hit a post-war record of 9% of economic output this year, the budget minister said on Monday in the second revision in less than a week.

Budget minister Gerald Darmanin said that financial shortfall would top the 7.6% flagged only last week after President Emmanuel Macron extended a nationwide lockdown until May 11.

“We are going from a deficit -7.6% (of GDP) to a deficit of -9%. Our country has never seen such a deficit since World War Two,” Darmanin told France Info. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Alex Richardson)

