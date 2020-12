FILE PHOTO: Helen Sideropoulos-Einsargueix, a patient who has been suffering from COVID-19 symptoms for months, attends a rehabilitation medical appointment at the Foch hospital in Suresnes, near Paris, France, December 8, 2020. Picture taken December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - France reported 12,799 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Sunday, pushing the total of infections resulting from the new coronavirus to 2,473,354.

There were 131 deaths, bringing the total to 60,549.