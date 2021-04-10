French coronavirus intensive care cases and deaths keep rising

FILE PHOTO: Medical staff members work in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated at ELSAN's private hospital Clinique Oceane in Vannes, France, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France reported a further increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care on Saturday and the country’s death toll from the epidemic also kept rising.

Data showed there were 5,769 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, compared with 5,757 on Friday.

Over the past 24 hours, 227 people died of the disease in hospitals, taking to 72,450 the number of people who have died of coronavirus in hospitals.