UPDATE 1-France reports 22,857 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

PARIS, March 2 (Reuters) - France reported 22,857 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, sharply up from 4,703 on Monday and up from 19,952 on Sunday, as the government mulls further measures to limit the pandemic.

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Tuesday that all options remained on the table to rein in the COVID-19 pandemic, including the possibility of a new national lockdown and regional weekend lockdowns.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said last week a new lockdown was not on the agenda but that the government would see this week whether local weekend lockdowns might be needed in 20 areas considered very worrying, including Paris and the surrounding region.

France typically registers a low number of new cases on the day after the weekend.

The French Health Ministry said the number of people being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) for COVID-19 had risen by 42 to 3,586.

There were 417 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, up from 375 on Monday, taking the total to 87,220, the seventh-highest death toll globally.

At 3,783,528, France's tally of COVID-19 cases is the sixth highest in the world.