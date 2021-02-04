Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Race for a cure

France to receive first AstraZeneca shots by end of the week, says PM

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

PARIS (Reuters) - Prime Minister Jean Castex said France will take delivery of its first doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine at the end of the week, a step that will help accelerate its faltering rollout after supply shortages from other manufacturers.

France would make 1.7 million additional appointments available between late February and the end of March and was on track to hit a target of 4 million people vaccinated by the end of February, he told a news conference.

It was imperative that more citizens followed the government’s home-working rules, the prime minister added.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Richard Lough and Jon Boyle

