France does not plan to change COVID-19 travel restrictions on Dec 1 -PM

PARIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The French government does not plan to change travel restrictions on Dec. 1, Prime Minister Jean Castex told reporters on Thursday.

Castex said there would be no easing of a second COVID-19 lockdown in France for at least two weeks, with the number of people in hospital infected by the coronavirus now higher than at the peak of the first wave. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Chris Reese)