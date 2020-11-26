French PM: Only 30 people in places of worship for now

PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex confirmed on Thursday places of religious worship could only welcome 30 people for now, whatever their size, but added this measure could progressively evolve.

When French President Emmanuel Macron mentioned the 30-figure on Tuesday, Catholic authorities complained it was not adapted to the vast variety of the size of churches. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Alison Williams)